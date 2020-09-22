YWCA Yakima board president Reesha Cosby hosted the 26th annual Leadership Luncheon on Monday, introducing speakers, thanking sponsors and encouraging donations during the nonprofit’s biggest fundraiser.
The agenda was familiar but the event happened virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of addressing a sold-out crowd at the Yakima Convention Center, Cosby spoke from YWCA Yakima’s building at 818 W. Yakima Ave.
“Under the roof live approximately 90 women and children. Some are fleeing from domestic violence. Some are in the cycle of leaving and returning to their abuser and some are on their way to becoming a self-sufficient survivor,” she said during the half-hour Facebook Live broadcast. “This building is a symbol of security, safety and new beginnings.”
It costs $4,200 a day to run YWCA Yakima’s programs and services, Cosby said. They include its 24-hour emergency shelter, which can accommodate 45 women and their families. A staff of 20 operate the emergency shelter and handle transition housing and crisis and legal advocacy for domestic violence victims and their children. Along with empowering women, the organization also works to eliminate racism.
YWCA Yakima officials will have more information Tuesday on how much the virtual event raised. In the meantime — and any time — people may donate funds or learn more about making other donations at www.ywcayakima.org/get-involved/donate/.
Originally scheduled for April 20, the fundraiser focused on domestic violence at a grassroots level — what it looks like in the Yakima Valley and beyond. “If you think domestic violence only happens to poverty-stricken people, people of color or people that may seem so different from ourselves, think again,” Cosby said.
Two local survivors, who weren’t identified, spoke in videos shared during the event.
One of the women, a mother of twins, talked about confronting her then-husband about his messaging an old girlfriend on MySpace, walking away and waking up in the hospital with a neck collar after suffering a concussion and broken eardrum. “I kept telling myself it wasn’t that bad,” she said.
The other woman recalled being pushed out of a moving car on the highway by her boyfriend.
“Your spouse or significant other doesn’t wake up one day and decide to abuse you. It’s a process,” she said. “Once it becomes physical, it just becomes worse from there. The end result is death if you don’t get out.”
Emily Harris Escamilla, a 30-year-old mother of two, was strangled by her husband at their home in Selah on the morning of Jan. 24. He later killed himself. Her father, Bill Harris of Selah, remembered his daughter in a video shown Monday. He and wife, Fran, have raised more than $100,000 for YWCA Yakima in her memory, and continue to speak out against domestic violence.
As far as they knew, there was never any domestic violence with their daughter and her husband, he said.
“Her and her husband had kind of changed directions, and so they had separated,” Harris said. “And she ended up losing her life on Jan. 24 and we just never saw it coming.”
Many women have contacted him after his daughter’s passing and said they’ve stepped away from bad relationships because of her, Harris said. He wants something good to come from her tragedy, he said.
“I just want my daughter’s circumstance to help other women because nobody knows what goes on behind closed doors and these women need help,” Harris said.