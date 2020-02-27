WAPATO — Preparing for the popular sukiyaki dinner at the Yakima Buddhist Church happens over several weeks, with the effort unofficially launching during a new year potluck at the church in late January.
The dinner always takes place on the first Sunday
of March in the Bussei Kaikan (Buddhist Hall) next door to the church at 212 W. Second St. The 59th annual event begins at 11:30 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1.
Families in the church, their friends and neighbors and many more volunteers have made the dinner happen every year over the decades. It is the major fundraiser for the church, but the dinner is also a reunion of sorts for the Yakima Valley’s Japanese community, drawing guests and volunteers from throughout Washington and beyond.
This year’s event features a new raffle, with the drawing taking place at the end of the dinner. Tickets are $20 each and rules will be available at the dinner. The winner, who needn’t be present, gets a sukiyaki dinner prepared for eight in the winner’s home. Second place is a large platter and third place is a tea set.
Preparations for the dinner start with decorating the Kaikan, an Art Moderne structure designed by Kichio Allen Arai, a Harvard-educated architect from Seattle.
In the weeks shortly before the dinner, church members and other volunteers finish decorating the Kaikan and its stage, wash dishes and get the kitchen and other preparation areas in order.
In the next few days they will be chopping vegetables, preparing the cucumber salad and the sukiyaki sauce that gives the dish its signature tangy flavor. That all ramps up into high gear Sunday morning as volunteers come by the dozens to help cook and serve the fragrant beef and vegetable dish and hot tea, sell tickets and guide guests to their tables in the familiar orderly manner, clear off the tables and sell sweets and other items at a small temporary gift shop, wash dishes and much more.
Organizers are hopeful for a good turnout. Even with last year’s late and heavy snows, they estimated more than 1,600 sukiyaki dinners were served to sit-down guests and for carryouts, according to a letter sent out by dinner organizers summing up the 2019 event.
As always, the letter touched on the history of the dinner and the Japanese community in the Yakima Valley.
“We are sure that the Issei (first generation) and Nisei (second generation) organizers would be proud to see that we are still persevering from the very first dinner in 1962,” it said.
Tickets to the dinner are $18 and can be purchased at the door, in Yakima at Dunbar Jewelers, Sousley Sound & Communications and the Yakima Valley Museum, or in the Lower Yakima Valley at Inaba Farms. The number for Inaba Farms is 509-848-2982.