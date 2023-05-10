WAPATO — After a two-year absence, the annual Sukiyaki dinner made its comeback Sunday with about a thousand patrons filling the dining hall for a plate of traditional Japanese cuisine at the Yakima Buddhist Church.
For decades the Japanese American Community of the Yakima Valley has held the annual dinner to raise funds for its church at 212 W Second St. in Wapato. This was the 60th annual event.
Dinner is typically served in the church’s gymnasium on the first weekend of March. The dinner was canceled the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year it was moved to May. Social distancing was employed in the dining hall and one-block stretch of Second Street was closed to traffic to make way for outside dining.
On Sunday, visitors not only feasted on a plate of Sukiyaki made from a recipe handed down through generations, but also gazed at historical memorabilia on display in the gym, toured the Buddhist Temple and shopped at a small gift shop at in the foyer of the church.
A Japanese drum group from Seattle played in the street where patrons filled more dining seats. The event received help from the Filipino American Community of the Yakima Valley, which has its community hall just across the street.
Standing amid it all, Lon Inaba, president of the Buddhist Church, was in awe over the number of volunteers and attendees.
“This is cool – this is cool,” he said as he gazed over the gymnasium.
Ray Gomez and his sister, Georgia Sandoval, said they’ve known the Inabas for years, and have long volunteered at the event.
“We love the Inabas,” Gomez said. “They’re awesome people.”
The event relies on anywhere from 120 to 200 volunteers, said Lon Inaba’s sister, Diane Inaba.
Diane Inaba pointed to a display in the dining hall featuring pictures and news articles of early pioneers who founded the annual dinner.
She called attention to an early photo of the event with women wearing kimonos, explaining that they’d walk diners to their tables.
“They were hostesses,” she said.
Diane Inaba then moved to another photo with her mother and Gyo Saito, who made the special sukiyaki recipe that’s been handed down since.
Diane Inaba said her mother kept many of the historic photos and records of the event.
“A lot of it – thanks to our mother,” Diana Inaba said. “She kept all of these things.”
Next to the gymnasium is the Buddhist Temple, where Paul Hernandez dropped in after eating a plate of food.
He stood in front of the altar, marveled at its elaborate detail while acting minister Rosalia May explained some of the principles of the Buddhist faith.
A friend told him about the event, and it was his first time attending.
“I always heard about it and thought I’d come,” he said. “The food is good.”
Raised Catholic, he said he had no idea of the principles behind the Buddhist faith.
“It’s interesting,” he said. “I enjoyed it.”
May said there had been a steady flow of people coming into the temple.
“I don’t think we’ve had a moment when we hadn’t had anybody in here,” she said. “It’s been great. People don’t know a lot about Buddhism, this sect. So it’s been very great. Hopefully they’ll come back.”
