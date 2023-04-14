Members of the Terrace Heights Community Association will have their annual membership and information meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Terrace Heights Civic Center, 4011 Commonwealth Road.
The meeting is open to the public. Speakers will include Yakima County Sheriff Robert Udell, Terrace Heights Sewer District Manager Jeff Alderson, East Valley School District Superintendent Russ Hill, East Valley Fire Department Chief Mark Hille and the Terrace Heights regional librarian.
There will also be an update on the East-West Corridor project.
The meeting will include refreshments, door prizes, raffles and business opportunity tables for those who want to represent their local business. Those attending may join or renew their membership in the community association.
The organization maintains the Terrace Heights Civic Center, built in 1911 as the elementary school.
This year the association hopes to update the basement, paint the interior and refinish the stage floor, said association President Linda Sliger. "Your help is needed to accomplish these important improvements," she said in a news release.
The civic center houses the Terrace Heights Library, offices for the Boy Scouts, the Terrace Heights Lions Club and the Citizens Patrol. It is also a venue available to the public to rent for family events, business meetings and more. For information, call 509-248-1263 or 509-952-0090.
