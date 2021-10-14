The annual Harvest Marching Band Festival will blare forth at Zaepfel Stadium Saturday.
High school marching bands from across Central Washington are scheduled to compete. Participating local high schools include A.C. Davis High School, Eisenhower High School, Highland High School, Naches Valley High School and West Valley High School.
Schools compete in one of three divisions based on the size of their ensemble, according to the festival’s director Pam Merillat.
The competition will start at about 10 a.m., with finals scheduled for around 5 p.m., according to the festival website.
Tickets to the event range from $10 to $15 and can be purchased online or at the festival. Food will also be available for purchase.
The money raised helps fund the festival. Remaining funds go towards the A.C. Davis and Eisenhower high school marching bands, Merillat said.
The festival will be held outside. All participants and spectators should wear masks except when playing instruments, Merillat said.
This year is the 20th anniversary of the festival. Organizers canceled the festival last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
