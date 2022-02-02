Annual Eaton family cattle drive through Yakima Canyon planned Saturday, without its patriarch

Saturday’s annual Eaton family cattle drive through the Yakima River Canyon will occur without the man who started it 73 years ago, Jack Eaton.
Jack died Sept. 6 at age 93, said his wife, Beneitta Eaton.
Cattlemen will push more than 100 head of cattle through the canyon this year, from near the Roza Recreation Site six miles north along State Route 821 to the Eaton Ranch.
The heard is expected to reach the road through the canyon sometime between 10 and 11 a.m., Beneitta Eaton said.
They plan to rest the heard at the Big Pines campground, she said.
“There’s so much ice and snow packed up there they won’t be able to get water so they may not rest them too long,” she said.
To avoid traffic delays, motorists are asked to use Interstate 82 rather than State Route 821, which carves through the canyon.
Not having her husband by her side makes for a tough year, she said.
She’s contemplated whether to go down where the cows will be rested or wait for the herd to show up at the ranch.
“Felt more like I wanted to distance myself from it a little bit,” Beneitta Eaton said. “I’ve been teary the past few days.”
The drive draws spectators from across the state each year. People are asked to park off to the side and maintain distance from the animals to avoid spooking them.
