Hundreds of people are expected to walk in a procession honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe on Sunday afternoon in downtown Yakima.
The 1.6-mile parade route will begin at 2:45 p.m. at St. Joseph Church, 212 N. Fourth St., head south to Yakima Avenue and continue west to St. Paul Cathedral, 15 S. 12th Ave., said the Rev. Jesus Mariscal, parochial vicar at St. Paul Cathedral.
Streets will be closed to traffic as the crowd makes its way along the route, city officials said.
“We had at least 800 people last year,” Mariscal said. “We hope to have the same two groups of dancers, and another good turnout. After it ends, we’ll have traditional Mexican bands playing, Aztec dancers and hot coffee and hot chocolate at the cathedral.”
The Catholic Church’s feast day for Our Lady of Guadalupe, whom Pope John Paul II proclaimed as the patroness of the Americas, is Dec. 12, but Mariscal said this year’s procession will be a day earlier because more people are able to participate on Sunday.
Several Yakima Valley Catholic parishes, including St. Joseph in Yakima, have planned special Masses and other events throughout the day on Monday to honor Guadalupe. For details, visit the parish website at stjosephyakima.com.
Catholic tradition holds that the Virgin Mary, mother of Jesus, appeared to an Indigenous peasant, Juan Diego, multiple times in December 1531 at a place called Tepeyac Hill, near modern-day Mexico City.
Speaking in Diego’s native language, Guadalupe asked him to build a church in her honor on the site. Tradition holds that she cured Diego’s uncle, Juan Bernardino, of illness and directed Diego to gather roses from the summit of Tepeyac Hill. They did not grow there, and by bringing the flowers to the local archbishop, Diego could prove Mary appeared to him and the church would be built.
When Diego opened his tilma, or cloak, before the archbishop to show him the roses, they fell to the floor, revealing on the fabric an image of the Virgin of Guadalupe, according to Catholic tradition.
Sunday’s procession celebrates the anniversary of Guadalupe’s appearance and the role she played in unifying Catholic and Native cultures, Mariscal said.
“She’s a symbol of hope and also a symbol of unity – that’s important to us here in Yakima and elsewhere,” Mariscal said. “It brings us together as a family and as a community, especially for those of us who are from Mexico.”
