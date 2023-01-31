More than 100 head of cattle will mosey through the Yakima River Canyon during the annual Eaton family cattle drive Saturday.
The drive will affect traffic on the Yakima Canyon Road, also known as State Route 821. It’s planned for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the Washington state Department of Transportation.
To avoid traffic delays, motorists traveling between Yakima and Ellensburg are asked to use Interstate 82.
Beneitta Eaton has taken a step back from organizing the cattle drive since her husband Jack Eaton died in 2021 at age 93. Jack started the drive 74 years ago, and the Eatons and other area families are set on continuing the tradition that attracts spectators from throughout the state and region.
“We wanted to keep it going, both Jack and I,” said Beneitta Eaton, who is 94. “It’s a scenic highway, and they’ve always tried to have these types of things. I think it’s important for our area.”
She said she’s still got a few cows in the drive, but most will be from those leasing land at the ranch.
Some of Eaton’s grandchildren may be riding Saturday, but the Stingley family from the Ellensburg area will be doing the main driving, Eaton said.
The cattle drive starts near the Roza Recreation Site, traveling 6 miles north along State Route 821 to the Eaton Ranch. Spectators are asked to park off to the side of the road and maintain distance from the animals.
The group will stop and rest the herd at Big Pines. Eaton said she plans to watch from there, where she can see her grandkids in action.
She shared some tips for people watching for the first time or those who want to see the spectacle from a fresh vantage point.
“Tell them they’re welcome to come up on one of the hills alongside the road. It works better than down on the highway,” where they might spook the cattle, she said, and it offers a better view of the cattle and riders. “Tell them they’re welcome, and bring a friend.”
