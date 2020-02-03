Annual Eaton family cattle drive
Buy Now

Katie Stingley takes a photograph of about 240 cows she is leading on Yakima Canyon Road, also known as State Route 821, during the annual Eaton family cattle drive Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, in the Yakima River Canyon near Selah, Wash.

 Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic

Motorists are being asked to make way for the annual Eaton cattle drive Saturday through the Yakima River Canyon.

Motorists can expect long delays on State Route 821 as the Eaton family moves 200 head of cattle from about 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through the area, the state Department of Transportation announced Monday.

The drive begins near the Roza Recreational Site and continues 6 miles north to Eaton Ranch.

Transportation officials encourage motorists to use Interstate 82 from Yakima to Ellensburg to avoid delays.

Reach Phil Ferolito at pferolito@yakimaherald.com or on Twitter: @philipferolito