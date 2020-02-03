Motorists are being asked to make way for the annual Eaton cattle drive Saturday through the Yakima River Canyon.
Motorists can expect long delays on State Route 821 as the Eaton family moves 200 head of cattle from about 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through the area, the state Department of Transportation announced Monday.
The drive begins near the Roza Recreational Site and continues 6 miles north to Eaton Ranch.
Transportation officials encourage motorists to use Interstate 82 from Yakima to Ellensburg to avoid delays.