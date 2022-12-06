Food boxes with ground beef will be distributed during Second Harvest mobile markets this week in the Yakima Valley.
Drive-through distributions for 300 families will be offered at each of three locations while supplies last, and are open to the public, according to a news release. This year the boxes will have ground beef instead of roasts to maximize the food that can be provided. They also will have produce and other perishable groceries.
Volunteers will put food into people’s cars at the following locations:
• 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Legends Casino Hotel, 580 Fort Road, Toppenish
• 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Dec. 8, State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave., Gate 15, Yakima
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9, Event Center Armory Building, 901 E. Seventh Ave., Ellensburg
The annual distribution is provided by Washington beef farmers and ranchers and the Agri Beef Co. The donated beef is packaged and shipped from Agri Beef’s Washington Beef processing plant in Toppenish.
