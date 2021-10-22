A luncheon that recognizes Yakima County 4-H leaders and members for their outstanding accomplishments over the past year is scheduled for Nov. 6.
The 75th annual 4-H Leaders Recognition Luncheon will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the Yakima County Resource Center, 2403 S. 18th St. in Union Gap. Awards presented will include the “I Dare You” Leadership Award for teen youth, Toppenish Rotary trophies, Clover Leaf awards, the Dennis West Memorial Livestock and Horse Judging winners, the Yakima County Leader of the Year, public presentation trophies and certificates of appreciation.
Community service trophies that will be awarded are the Lew Evans Memorial Trophy for outstanding community service and the Inez Walter Perpetual Traveling Trophy for outstanding community service by a 4-H horse club.
A 4-H Leaders meeting will precede the luncheon at 9 a.m. Those interested in becoming a leader or volunteering in any aspect of 4-H may attend. Those who want to attend should call the Yakima County Extension office at 509-574-1600.
