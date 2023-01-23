The city of Yakima might update its code to better address feral and roaming cats, according to city staff.
A draft ordinance sets out specific responsibilities for cat owners, updates the definition for dangerous dogs, increases dog licensing fees and more.
The Yakima City Council will discuss the changes at a study session Tuesday. The city’s code enforcement division, animal control officers and legal department proposed the updates.
The regulations would provide tools to help reduce the feral and roaming cat population in Yakima, holding cat caretakers responsible for nuisance conditions and allowing residents to aid cats in need, staff said in a memo. Yakima residents raised concerns about nuisance cats at a community forum led by council member Patricia Byers in December.
The draft policy permits trap-alter-return, the act of humanely trapping roaming or feral cats to have them altered or vaccinated by a licensed veterinarian. The practice is also sometimes called trap-neuter-release.
The proposal also includes changes to policies for dogs and poultry.
It removes the “potentially dangerous dog” classification and updates the definition for a dangerous dog.
It also reduces a poultry at large violation from a misdemeanor to an infraction. Owners of ducks, geese, turkeys, chickens or other poultry are prohibited from allowing the birds to run at large, per city code.
Dog license costs
And, the proposal restructures and increases dog licensing fees.
The draft ordinance sets the cost of a one-year license at $25 for altered and $75 for unaltered dogs. A three-year license would cost $60 for altered and $180 for unaltered dogs. The fee for replacement tags would be $10. The current annual cost is $15 for altered and $12 for each renewal. For unaltered dogs, the cost is $40 annually, and $30 for a renewal.
The city plans to offer an online licensing portal in the future, according to the memo from staff.
Another proposed change is the inclusion of community service officers and code compliance officers in the language for animal control enforcement.
Residents can comment on the changes at the Tuesday meeting, which begins at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 129 N. Second St. To comment, visit bit.ly/YHRcomment and fill out the comment request form. People also can email ccouncil2@yakimawa.gov or call 509-575-6060.
Remote watch options will be available at the city website.
Please do! We live in the county and people leave them out here all the time. They kill the quail and baby ducks, baby pheasants and chickens. They are a real problem for nature.
