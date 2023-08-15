Angie Lara's advocacy for agricultural workers comes from her personal experience.
Lara, a community engagement and base building educator for the Fair Work Center, helps organize and educate farmworkers and fruit packing workers in the Yakima Valley, often operating from Centro Chinampa, a community center in Yakima.
She grew up in Southern California but has settled down near her family in the Yakima Valley and plans to stay.
After working as a caregiver and medical assistant, she began to work in fruit packing warehouses and in the fields.
"I worked in a warehouse for three years and then went back to the fields, tried that again, liked it," Lara said. "I would be going back and forth. In the summer, I would work in the fields, in the winter I would work in the bodegas, in the warehouse."
She said she saw injustices and was involved in strikes by fruit packing workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her work continues today as she advocates for better working conditions and against sexual harassment and intimidation.
Her responses been edited for length and clarity.
Tell me a little bit about yourself. How did you end up here?
I came to visit my family in Washington. I was planning to leave, but ended up staying.
In April (2020), I started hearing about COVID. ... I got sick. On April 30, I was the one who got COVID. I got sick and I knew it was different because I couldn’t breathe. I had an asthma attack and I had to go to the hospital and they had to put oxygen on me.
I said, "I’m going to die here." I thought that’s what I was going to die of. I let my company know what was going on so they can let the people I was around know that I had COVID and that I was not doing good. They told nobody. None of the people who were around me were told that I had it.
On May 5, I was able to go home. I was quarantined in my bedroom because I did not want to get my kids sick. I even got in the house through my window because I had a big window. I stayed there. My family would bring me food and leave it outside in a basket I had.
On May 7, one of my co-workers called me and said "Angie, we’re doing a strike." We had already talked about it. She’s like, "Will you join us?"
The doctor gave me a letter saying that after three days with no temperature, I was no longer contagious. Back then, remember, the protocols were going based on what they were learning about COVID. ... I decided to join my co-workers on their strike. I stayed away from everybody, though, for my sake and for theirs. I was there, but I was away from them. ...
Regardless, we stayed there for 22 days. We didn’t have any face masks, we were (told) if you want to protect yourself, bring your own. When we finally were given one, it had to last us a whole week.
This was in the bodega (warehouse)?
Yes. 2020 was a hard time. There were so many things we went out (on strike) for. I think that the reason I joined was more because on top of COVID, I saw all the irregularities people were working under — the pressure, the harassment, the mistreatment, the favoritism.
I saw so many things that needed to change. A lot of these people have given this bodega 20, 30 years of their life. They go home not being able to move their arms, their legs, their back is out. They have arthritis, migraines, urinary tract infections.
It got really tough. Those are the reasons I went out on strike. We needed, not just a change for COVID, because we were exposing our families. Every time somebody passed away, they never said nothing.
That’s why the concern grew a lot in the bodegas, that’s why I got involved in it and after that I got involved with Familias Unidas (por la Justicia). I was helping them promote workers rights.
After that, I got a little more involved in this. I just started volunteering for Latino Community Funds, for OneAmerica, with WAISN (Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network).
After that, I never went back to a bodega. I started doing this. Volunteering is something I really enjoy doing. Thankfully, I got into Fair Work Center. ...
I’m going to say that it’s been a roller coaster, but one I would do again because the ups and downs have always added up at the end. It’s been something that I go home and I’ve been very grateful to be able to do. I’m not going to say it’s a walk in the park, because it’s not, but la recompensa, I’m going to say that in Spanish, la recompensa es mas grande que todos los bloqueos que te causa llega a la meta. (The reward is bigger than all the blocks if it causes you reach the goal.)
Como dijo uno de mis amigas cuando estamos en la huelga. Creo que esto que estamos haciendo, fue porque este es una gota que derramo vaso (As one of my friends said when we were on strike. I think that what we are doing was because this is a straw that broke the camel's back.)
Yakima desperto y no quiero que se vuelve a dormir. (Yakima is waking up and I don't want it to go back to sleep). We don’t want to go back, we have to move forward. This is why I do what I do.
What is your work like on a day-to-day basis? What do you do?
On a day-to-day basis, I do a lot of trainings of worker rights.
I’m working with three bodegas. I meet with (the workers) constantly for whatever reasons they bring to the table.
They talk about things they’re going through and we all come up with strategies. They talk about it, I consult with the lawyers to see if it’s something they can do so we won’t get in trouble. ...
The workers are telling me what to do. My bosses are the workers, really. They’re the most humble people that I’ve ever met and what they ask me to do and help them with is something, that in reality, you see why they need the change. You can see why you’re working with this.
Just the whole day is just information, help them solve problems, or give them strategies to help them with what they’re going through or help them talk with the lawyers because they need consultation. Refer them to other resources if I’m not able to help them; I do find them help.
What are the big issues you see for campesinos, for bodega workers here in Yakima?
Equality. Equality in many ways. I don’t understand how somebody can own a business and not go and see who’s working for them, how they’re treating their workers.
I wish we had an undercover boss. We need to put that idea out there. I wish there was an undercover boss who went to the fields and actually saw how these workers, their supervisors, their leaders, work with their employees. ...
Is that why you’re doing what you’re doing?
Yes, because I would love it if people just respected each other, men and women, and they just went to work like they’re supposed to. I wish that people who have worked there for years had an easier job because they deserve it. They’ve given so many years.
It’s hard, it does take a toll on people. It’s the wear and tear on people.
Is there anything that you would want to add?
This is what I hear all the time from the workers in the bodegas and the fields. It’s harassment and abuso de autoridad (abuse of authority). They have the authority to mistreat you and they do it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.