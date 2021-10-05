Award-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa will deliver a public talk Friday about the impact of Latino Americans. The talk is sponsored by Washington community colleges, including Yakima Valley College.
Hinojosa is the anchor and executive producer of “Latino USA,” an award-winning public radio program that discusses the cultural and political experiences of Latinos in the United States. She also co-hosts the award-winning political podcast “In the Thick.” She is also the creator and president of Futuro Media Group.
Her reporting has been featured on NPR, PBS, CBS, WNBC and CNN.
People can access the free talk by streaming it live on YouTube at 1 p.m. Friday. For more information, go to Yakima Valley College's website.
