The American Red Cross is seeking volunteers to help families who have been displaced by fires.
With a recent increase in house fires in the Yakima Valley, the Red Cross needs more people to help as volunteer responders, said Lynne S. Calmus, senior volunteer recruitment specialist for the Red Cross’ Central Southeastern Washington Chapter based in Kennewick.
The volunteers are sent to house fires where people have been left homeless to provide them with a debit card to cover a couple days in a motel, Calmus said.
Typically, the Red Cross responds to about 80 such calls for assistance a year in the Valley. January was much busier than normal, with 12 to 14 instances where the Red Cross provided temporary housing, said Disaster Program Manager Cody Tusler.
For more information, call 509-316-1845 or apply online at www.redcross.org/volunteer.