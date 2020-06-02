WAPATO, Wash. — The Wapato Police Department is seeking information on a 3-year-old girl who was taken by her father, who is believed to be suicidal.
An Amber alert was issued for Melody Lopez, 3, who was last seen Monday. She is believed to be with her father, Jose Lopez-Madrigal, 32.
Melody has black hair, brown eyes, is 2 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 40 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white and red striped shirt and grey leggings, according to the Amber alert flyer posted on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website.
Her father has black hair, brown eyes, is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey/black baseball cap and has a distinct mustache, a flyer notes.
His blue 1999 Honda Odyssey was located but father and daughter are still missing.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 911, the Wapato Police Department at 509-877-4275 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.