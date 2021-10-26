The seventh annual amaryllis sale benefiting the Dr. Burr Field Scholarship Fund is underway, with drive-thru pickup of pre-
ordered potted bulbs set for Nov. 20.
There are three color options. Each bulb costs $25 and comes with a bow, gift tag and care instructions. Pickup will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 20 in the parking lot at Grace Fellowship Church, 520 Seventh St. in Prosser. Bulbs will be delivered to cars, according to a news release.
People can buy more bulbs that day, and they can be shipped within the U.S. for an additional $15. Order online and learn more at www.drburrfield.org.
All proceeds from the sale go directly to provide scholarships to medical students who are training to be family medicine physicians in rural Eastern Washington.
“We are proud to have supported 10 medical students so far through the Dr. Burr Field Scholarship Fund, thanks to the amazing support by our community,” said Carl Field, board president. “We offer this scholarship to fourth-year medical students at all three medical schools in Washington, and it’s an honor to see this next generation of health care providers who have a heart for serving in rural Eastern Washington.”
The Bulbs of Light sponsorship program has expanded thanks to the enthusiastic response last year. People can sponsor an amaryllis to be given to a patient receiving treatment at the Tri-Cities Cancer Center, or a resident at Sun Terrace or Amber Hills Assisted Living in Prosser.
The Dr. Burr Field Scholarship Fund was founded in 2015 in memory of Field, who spent his 36-year career as a family practice physician in Eastern Washington.
“My dad planted and delivered amaryllises to friends, patients and anyone who needed some cheer during the winter. We are really excited to share more amaryllises this year to assisted living residents and patients who are battling cancer,” Carl Field said.
The board of directors will announce this year’s scholarship recipients in December.
For more information, visit www.drburrfield.org or facebook.com/drburrfield, or write to Dr. Burr Field Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1655, Prosser, WA 99350.
