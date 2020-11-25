Amanda McKinney was sworn in as Yakima County commissioner on Wednesday during a small ceremony at the Yakima County courthouse.
McKinney takes office after winning the November election over fellow Republican Vicki Baker. Since Baker was appointed to the position, McKinney took office right after the election results were certified on Tuesday.
McKinney thanked fellow commissioners Ron Anderson and LaDon Linde for attending the brief gathering. Her family was in the audience.
She is the second new commissioner to join the three-person board this month. Linde was appointed to fill a vacancy left by Norm Childress’ death.