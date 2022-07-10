Experienced early birds know what to expect at the semi-annual Friends of the Library book sale at the Yakima Central Library. But woe to the unprepared newbie anticipating an easy haul.
The initial crowd of people piling into the library garage for 50-cent books is shoulder to shoulder, elbow to elbow and occasionally foot on foot. Those who bring paper bags to fill with books will realize they aren’t strong enough. Those who leave a potential buy on the table will learn to grab first and decide later.
A small nonprofit group, the Yakima Valley Libraries Foundation, had organized and held the fundraiser for Yakima Valley Libraries every spring and fall for years until the COVID-19 pandemic canceled it. It didn’t happen this April because of the lingering pandemic. But at least the nonprofit will be around to lead it when it happens again.
Six of the foundation’s seven board members aren’t returning to their roles for various reasons, said board President Dan Seifert, and there weren’t any potential replacements until recently. Members had thought the nonprofit might have to fold, but its future appears back on track.
“We’ve got three new members right now and a couple more that look close,” Seifert said. Librarians told dedicated patrons about the need for new foundation board members “and that helped a lot,” he added.
Nonprofits of all kinds and all sizes could almost always use more volunteers, but some are struggling to keep even a core group amid pandemic-related challenges. Even as the need for nonprofit services has increased during the pandemic, 66% of volunteers have decreased the amount of time they volunteer or stopped altogether because of the pandemic, according to a study by Fidelity Charitable.
Reasons can range from new responsibilities in caring for family members impacted by the pandemic, transferring to new jobs, or long-term health impacts from COVID-19. High gas prices are impacting some volunteers, and others involved with health care nonprofits have opted out because of mask or vaccination requirements.
There is definitely a need for more volunteers in the Yakima Valley Memorial health system, said Regina Bedolla, volunteer workforce specialist. She oversees all volunteers within the organization, which includes Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, North Star Lodge, the ‘Ohana Mammography Center, Children’s Village, human resources and diabetes education. She’s been with Memorial for nearly 11 years and assumed her current role last fall.
“Prior to COVID, we had over 200 volunteers. ... When I took over in October, the volunteers I was seeing, I think we were down to 45. I am up to 80 now,” Bedolla said. “’Ohana Mammography ... lost every single volunteer.”
Several volunteer applicants are pending. Potential volunteers apply and are interviewed. “We meet with them to see what their interest is,” Bedolla said. “There’s a lot of little moving parts, but we really do need them, more and more.”
Important work
Volunteers are valuable. Independent Sector, with the Do Good Institute, reported in April that the latest value of a volunteer hour is estimated to be $29.95 — a 4.9% increase over 2020. Volunteers typically contribute nearly $200 billion to their communities, according to the Value of Volunteer Time and using data from AmeriCorps on volunteer hours.
They range from those who are easy to spot, such as ticket-sellers at public events, people staffing certain food booths at the Central Washington State Fair (the Lamb Burger stand, for one) and those who help Downtown Summer Nights run smoothly every Thursday. There are more behind the scenes, like those who secure event sponsors, help with fundraisers and donate their time at museums. Volunteers care for homeless animals and mentor children.
And then there are volunteer board members for organizations like the library foundation and some city of Yakima committees and commissions, for example. City officials recently put out a request for city residents ages 16 to 22 to volunteer as members of the Community Integration Committee, Parks and Recreation Commission and Sustainable Yakima Committee.
Diana Herron, a volunteer with Yakima Valley Senior Citizens Inc., previously served on its board. The nonprofit raises funds to help maintain the city-run Harman Center in Yakima and advocates for senior services and area seniors. Its offices are in the Harman Center and volunteers staff a coffee stand inside, along with serving lunch two days a week and breakfast on Saturdays.
Herron sits at a desk where she answers questions and sells tickets to the nonprofit’s events, such as casino trips and a recent strawberry social. She began volunteering with the organization about 10 years ago. It has lost some volunteers in the last few years, Herron said, and could use more.
“We’re struggling, too,” she said, adding that attendance at board meetings has dropped off, and she hopes that rebounds.
An older relative stopped volunteering, and the 77-year-old Herron may slow down at some point, too, she said. Herron also has a bit of a drive from her home in Gleed, but for now she’ll keep coming to the Harman Center.
“I enjoy the people,” she said.
‘Can always use more volunteers’
The website for the Downtown Association of Yakima is straightforward about volunteers’ roles: “Without volunteers, DAY would simply not exist. Volunteers are at the core of everything we do!”
Volunteers for DAY make possible Downtown Summer Nights, the Roots & Vines Festival and Chalk Art Fest, among other events. The organization also operates the farmers market downtown, and volunteers serve on four committees. And though they don’t handle daily maintenance of downtown flower boxes, DAY volunteers buy and plant the flowers, said Executive Director Andrew Holt.
There’s always a “cycling through” of volunteers as some leave the area, take on other responsibilities or step back for personal reasons, Holt said. It has been a little tougher to add volunteers, but he hasn’t noticed any major issues.
“We can always use more volunteers, but right now we’re in pretty good shape,” Holt said.
The all-volunteer Northern Pacific Railway Museum in Toppenish also has an “excellent cadre” of volunteers in different age groups, said board member Doug Shearer. They include several who are retired, some who are in their 40s and a few in their late teens to early 20s.
Most volunteers are at work on multiple projects, Shearer said. They include Northern Pacific steam engine No. 1364, which arrived at the museum in 1994. It was in bad shape and volunteers have put countless hours into the ambitious restoration of the storied 1364 locomotive. Their work continues but is nearing completion.
Along with the 1364 and the museum located in a 1911 depot, the property houses a passenger locomotive, sleeper and diner cars, 19 freight cars and a fully restored wooden caboose.
“We’ve got a pretty good group of people, but ... there’s so many things going on. It isn’t that we don’t have volunteers. It’s just it would be nice to have more volunteers” to get more accomplished, Shearer said.
One immediate need is someone to help run the gift shop, Shearer said. “That was always a hard one because we (have) three people” staffing it on three days, “but we’d like to keep it open five days a week if not six days a week,” he said. The many mechanically minded volunteers would rather focus on their projects, Shearer added.
These days volunteers are working to put up a fence with the help of some Boy Scouts from Pasco. The closure of a railroad museum there was a mechanical windfall for the Toppenish museum, which took its pick of the former Pasco museum’s entire collection. That includes 13 rail cars and two locomotives, Shearer said.
The fence project is necessary so the Pasco engine and cars can be added to the Toppenish collection. More volunteers could help make that all happen faster. “Before we could move more stuff up, we have to have more space,” Shearer said. “We want to get this fence project done so we can start getting some of this equipment moved.”
Like the railway museum, Yakima Area Arboretum volunteers fill many roles. And though the organization saw some leave because of the pandemic, especially older volunteers, “we also picked up some new really fabulous volunteers,” said Executive Director Colleen Adams-Schuppe.
She began with the arboretum more than 20 years ago as a volunteer and later joined its all-volunteer board. Social media and modern technology have made communication more complicated and Adams-Schuppe thinks phone calls and mention of specific volunteer needs are important.
“Email gets lost ... you’ve got to call people and ask them,” she said. “People will reach out to us and it’s up to us to follow up on that. ... Everybody that walks in the doors is an opportunity.”
Crucial need for volunteers
At the Salvation Army Thrift Shop at 9 S. Sixth Ave. in Yakima, volunteers help sort and tag donated items, greet customers, test products, appraise jewelry, photograph products and help in other ways.
The store generates money to fund the Salvation Army’s programs, where more volunteers are needed. These programs include drive-thru food pantry services, remote food pantries and weekend backpack meals for students; youth mentoring; emergency disaster services; neighborhood clean-up and outreach; clothing for children; veterans services and the Red Kettle Campaign.
“The list of volunteer usage within The Salvation Army of Yakima Valley is pretty extensive,” said Corps Officer Lt. Aaron Ruff.
Volunteers also fill a variety of roles within Yakima Valley Memorial, said Bedolla, its volunteer workforce specialist. North Star Lodge uses many volunteers and Bedolla needs more for its infusion area and concierge desk. Volunteers work from 8 a.m. to noon or noon to 4 p.m. and morning shifts are the hardest to staff, she said.
Those at North Star Lodge work directly with cancer patients. Volunteers also make up the Snuggle Buddies program for infants in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. These are babies coming off withdrawal, born early or in the Child Protective Services system, among other issues.
“It’s the most flexible one we have because there’s always a need. You could come after work. You’re here for an hour, you get to snuggle a baby for an hour,” Bedolla said.
But there’s always flexibility in any volunteer role, she added. Anyone age 16 and older (with parental consent for younger volunteers) could come just once or a few times a month, or volunteer as subs.
Volunteers help make the Central Washington State Fair happen, and when it returned last year, “We definitely had a limited amount of volunteers with the COVID restrictions,” said Kathy Kramer, president and CEO of the Central Washington Fair Association, in an email.
Volunteers work in the Modern Living building. Members of the FFA, 4-H and the Granges design and build agriculture exhibits. Numerous families volunteer in the livestock areas to support their kids in youth programs. Four of the fair food concessionaires — Lamb Burger, Young Life, Harrah Christian and Selah Heights — run their stands primarily with volunteers, Kramer said.
Staff are in the process of contacting volunteer groups to help with this fair, Kramer said.
“I am sure we will see some reduction overall in the volunteers this year, but remain optimistic as we hear often from the volunteers that the fair is one of their favorite and most rewarding volunteering experiences,” she said.
