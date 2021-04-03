One of Yakima’s two ambulance services is joining up with an Oregon-based ambulance company to improve and expand its operations.
Advanced Life Services announced Friday that it has contracted with Metro West Ambulance to manage the Yakima-based ambulance service’s daily operations and bolster it for the time when the county again solicits contracts for a single 911 ambulance provider.
“It’s something we had in the works even prior to the first RFP (request for proposals) that was proposed,” said Woody Woodcock, ALS’ president. “We’re just basically ramping it up another step now that there is another RFP coming down the line. We want to be as prepared as possible.”
The only thing the public should notice with this arrangement is improved service and more crews on the street, Woodcock and Shawn Baird, Metro West’s vice president for rural services, said.
“When the RFP comes in, (ALS) wanted to come in with greater experience and bench strength,” Baird said.
In early February, Yakima County Commissioners approved a contract with Colorado-based American Medical Response Inc. to be the county’s sole ambulance service provider, a move that would have relegated ALS to transferring patients between hospitals or nursing homes.
Commissioners rescinded the contract in March, citing concerns about the process by which AMR was selected, including a lack of participation in the process by the county’s purchasing department.
The goal of the contract was to ensure enough ambulances would be available to respond to 911 calls and improve response times. The companies also transport patients between hospitals and care facilities, which local fire officials said affected emergency response times.
A committee comprised of fire officials from Pasco and Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue, and former Yakima County EMS Director John Stouffer evaluated the proposals and ranked AMR higher, which led to the county awarding the contract to AMR.
AMR received the maximum points of 980 from each scorer. ALS’s scores were 682, 515 and 710. Scoring was based on a number of factors, including company credentials, clinical performance, fleet and equipment and community service and education. AMR has operated eight ambulance vehicles while ALS has run four.
But ALS raised concerns that AMR did not disclose issues such as its settling of a discrimination lawsuit in Spokane, as well as fines in Spokane for late response times.
Woodcock said part of teaming up with Metro West is to address the concerns that were raised about response times.
“We’re becoming more proactive in creating solutions to what they said were shortcomings that were addressed,” Woodcock said.
Baird said he has already met with ALS staff and leadership to identify issues that need work. He said part of Metro West’s efforts will involve increasing the staff, upgrading computer systems and other steps to manage their workload.
On the staffing front, Baird said ALS is offering a $15,000 paramedic sign-on bonus as a recruiting tool through this month, and is planning to provide training for emergency medical technicians to gain paramedic certification.
“I think that ALS recognized that with going to a single-provider system, there is going to need to be a growth in the company to bring up the fine level of service for the community,” Baird said.
Woodcock said they would also reach out to hospitals and nursing homes to find out what services they need.
“We’re basically leaving no stone unturned,” Woodcock said.