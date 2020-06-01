Close to 1,000 customers remained without power Monday evening, following a windstorm that swept through Yakima County on Saturday.
Pacific power reported 208 continued outages, impacting 955 people, as of 5:33 p.m. on Monday.
“Crews will continue to work throughout the afternoon as repairs are made,” the company’s website said. “Thank you for your patience as we continue efforts to restore power to all.”
At the storm’s peak, more than 15,000 people experienced outages in Wapato, Zillah, Toppenish, Yakima, Selah and White Swan. A 50-person crew working around the clock had restored power for 7,000 customers as of 5 p.m. on Sunday, according to a Pacific Power press release.
The Yakima County Emergency Operations Center responded to an elderly care center in Yakima that lost power and had used its emergency power back up. The center declined to share which center it was.
Staff worked to connect a generator and portable lighting while partnering with Pacific Power to temporarily provide enough electricity for the facility to function. Howard’s Medical Supply in Yakima also provided oxygen for residents until the center’s normal supply was re-established, said the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management.
“A huge thank you to Howard’s Medical and Pacific Power for providing emergency services to the elderly residents and the employees that help take care of them,” the agency said. “We are pleased we could provide comfort and security back to them with the help of our community partners."
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated about 6 p.m. Monday with new information.