Yakima Valley Emergency Management removed evacuation notices for homes near the Schneider Springs Fire, effective 5 p.m. Friday.
“Due to the recent weather conditions, fire mitigation and firefighting efforts, all previous evacuation zone levels for the Schneider Springs Fire in Yakima County, Wash., are now removed,” the agency said in a Facebook post.
Before the announcement, a “be set” evacuation notice was in effect in some areas along State Route 410. U.S. Forest Service land closures in the fire area are still in effect.
The Schneider Springs Fire grew to 105,757 acres Friday, according to the daily fire update. It increased by 234 acres since the precious day. The fire, burning 18 miles northwest of Naches, is 34% contained.
After a few days of lower temperatures and some rainfall, the weather is trending warmer and drier. The conditions gave an advantage to fire crews carrying out burning operations, operations section chief Dean Lange said in a video briefing.
One of the burns strengthened protection around a number of cabins near Cliffdell, he said.
Fire crews on Friday worked to haul equipment that is no longer in use around the perimeter of the fire, the report said. The south and east edges of the fire area are in patrol status, Lange said in the briefing.
Repair crews moved north through the center of the fire area, and road crews are also completing repair work.
“We also have a roads group that is getting the roads nice and to spec so that winter travel and so forth won’t be affected,” Lange said.
A section of containment line to the north is expected to be completed Saturday, he said.
Air quality reached moderate levels Friday in Yakima, according to Washington Smoke Information.
