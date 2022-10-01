As the Yakima-Ellensburg Commuter bus slows to a stop at South 15th Avenue and West Nob Hill Boulevard, students sling their backpacks over their shoulders and climb aboard.
It might be the start of a one-way trip or a routine visit between Yakima Valley College and Central Washington University. Whatever the reason, the students step on and pay their $5 fare as they walk past the driver, some flashing a monthly pass before finding a seat.
Starting Saturday, young riders will no longer have to pay for the commuter ride or any transit service offered by the city of Yakima, thanks to a state program that covers the cost of youth fares.
“We’re hoping that it just brings a lot of riders on board,” said Greg Story, assistant transit manager in Yakima. “That’s the big thing, and I think that’s what the state is really hoping, too, that it brings more people onto transit, shows them that they have another way of getting around other than just hopping in a car or walking.”
Yakima Transit is one of many agencies throughout Washington participating in the program, funded by the Move Ahead Washington transportation package. The state will replace lost youth revenues for transit agencies that offer fare-free service to individuals 18 and younger.
Commuter and more
Story said he has already fielded calls from several parents with students who live in the Yakima Valley but attend school in Ellensburg, or vice versa, to learn more about the free fare.
A ride on the commuter is $5 each way, Story said. For people going back and forth frequently, the cost can add up at $10 per day.
“If you buy the big pass for the month ($150), it decreases the cost, but now they can just hop on that bus and go,” Story said. “I’m really interested to see how those numbers come out because I think a lot of people are going to use that in the commuter bus.”
The program applies to each city transit service — the Yakima-Ellensburg Commuter, fixed-route buses and Dial-A-Ride paratransit — for anyone 18 or under, so the program will also benefit kids who use the bus to get to and from school.
“We put extra buses on in the afternoon to pick up students because there’s such a huge rush (in the afternoon) for people getting out of school,” Story said.
He said the free youth fare will help families cut down on travel costs.
“Especially with the way the economy is going, anybody who’s got to stretch the budget, now they don’t have to worry about it. They don’t have to be buying bus passes.”
Information presented to the Yakima City Council in August estimated youth fares account for about 27% of Yakima Transit’s fare revenues and about 3% of total revenues.
The state program is expected to provide about $240,000 for the city, equal to or greater than revenues lost by the change, Public Works Director Scott Schafer previously said.
“I think it’s a way for the state to try to encourage more ridership. This is going pretty much statewide,” Shaefer said this week. “I think it’s a great program.”
How to ride
Eligible riders must show identification for free fare, whether it be a current school photo ID, valid government ID or birth certificate.
Kids and students can get a free Yakima Transit Youth Card at the Yakima Transit Center, South Fourth and Walnut streets, or at Public Works, 2301 Fruitvale Blvd.
Since it is a statewide program, riders can use their pass or show ID for fare-free rides with other participating agencies throughout Washington, Story said.
“We do ask that parents be responsible with the younger kids,” he added. “Don’t just send your little ones out there on the bus. Have an adult (with them) for certain ages.”
