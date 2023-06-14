A notification program that alerts Yakima school administrators and counselors when city police respond to a student's home ensures that educators are aware and mindful of the trauma the student may be experiencing.
And in a few instances, the Handle With Care program has prompted responses by school leaders and staff that possibly even saved a child's life, as an elementary school principal noted during the Domestic Violence Coalition meeting Tuesday in Yakima.
"These Handle With Care notifications are very important," said Tori Brennan, principal of Barge-Lincoln Elementary School.
The Yakima School District and Yakima Police Department implemented Handle With Care as a pilot program in September 2021. The school district wanted to see how domestic violence was impacting families and children.
Sara Cordova, the school district's safety and security director, shared some 2022-23 school year program data with coalition members before Brennan spoke.
"You can see that, for the most part, notifications went up quite a bit," Cordova said. "At the elementary level last year, we had 405. This school year, it was over 500."
Yakima middle schools received 219 notifications the previous school year; this year it was more than 400. For high schools, notifications went from a total of 297 last school year to over 500 this year, Cordova said.
Siblings added
Part of the reason for the increase was not all siblings had previously been included in Handle With Care notifications, but that was adjusted last fall. It's crucial that notifications go out for all of the children in a household because trauma impacts all of them, Cordova said.
Runaways are appearing "on a pretty regular basis" in the notifications. "We have a lot of kids running away; some are running away over and over," she said. But many notifications are for intimate partner violence and domestic violence.
"Kids are seeing parents physically assault each other. That's pretty traumatic," Cordova said. "It's looking pretty common that there's a lot of assaults."
Help available
There are counselors at every Yakima school, along with other support for students as they navigate challenges outside school that can impact their attendance and ability to concentrate and learn. Barge-Lincoln, which is at 219 E. I St., draws from a low-income area on the city's east side that includes multiple sober-living facilities, older motels and other businesses.
"Our kids are amazing. The community that we serve there is incredible," Brennan said. But there have been some "very substantial issues" that happened at Barge-Lincoln this school year, she said.
"When I get a Handle With Care notification I just know that the Yakima Police Department was involved in their household," Brennan said. Notifications go only to staff members who interact with that student.
Difficult stories
On Monday, she received a notification that there were incidents in a student's home on Saturday and Sunday. It's unusual to see incidents two days in a row. So when the third-grader didn't come to school Monday, staff went to where the student was living with a parent in a nearby hotel.
The father had recently been reunited with the child and said the child had been to the hospital, but wouldn't let school staff see the child, Brennan said. The father was acting erratically, she added.
"Come to find out, this child tested positive for meth," Brennan said. "I don't want to think about what might have happened."
When school officials learn that a student has experienced a traumatic event, school officials are able to provide more intense support.
"We have six kids at Barge-Lincoln whose mom or auntie was murdered," she said. "We had a kindergartner also test positive for meth."
She could "go on and on with my stories," Brennan said. That's why the Handle With Care notifications are so important.
"Without some of these notifications, it would go under the radar because parents aren't disclosing," Brennan said. "I need these (notifications) because I need to know what's happening in the household."
