YAKIMA, Wash — A Yakima Air Terminal runway was closed for more than an hour Thursday night after an airplane’s landing gear collapsed on landing, an airport official said.
Firefighters stationed at the airport were called out around 8:24 p.m. when a Piper Seminole airplane coming from Hillsboro, Ore., had its landing gear fail as it landed, said Airport Director Rob Peterson. When rescue crews arrived, the airplane’s two occupants got out uninjured.
No fuel was spilled in the incident, and, after working with the Federal Aviation Administration, National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA’s Flight Standards District Office to assess the crash and damage to the craft, the plane was removed from the runway around 9:10 p.m., Peterson said.
During that time, Peterson said another runway was open, and a Life Flight medical aircraft was able to take off for a flight to Seattle while training planes from Central Washington University landed.
“Horizon (Airlines) hasn’t launched its midnight flights yet, so we didn’t have any impact to airline operations,” Peterson said.
The plane was owned by Hillsboro Aero Academy and was on a training flight to Yakima, Peterson said.