An entire generation has grown up with the security screenings, restricted gate access and pre-flight background checks which resulted from the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. For anyone 20 and younger, these security measures seem a natural part of the air travel experience.
It wasn’t always that way — and the new levels of security have made flying better and worse, depending on whom you ask.
“When I was a kid I remember the opportunity to get a gate pass and visit with my dad before his flights out of O’Hare International Airport (near Chicago),” said Rob Peterson, director of the Yakima Airport Terminal.
“If you’ve flown all your life, I think the changes from 9/11 were something a lot of people had to adapt to. Those people might miss those older days of less-intense (security) screening, and how you could go to the gate to meet your mom and dad. But I think the positives outweigh the negatives.”
Valory Thomas, a Yakima Valley-based travel agent with Travel Leaders/Columbia Basin Travel, recalls customers who were hesitant to fly in the immediate aftermath of Sept. 11, 2001.
“There was a moratorium on commercial flying immediately afterward — all the flights were grounded,” Thomas said. “In the first few years after it happened, people were apprehensive. But 20 years later, the increased security measures are accepted and I don’t think it’s a big deal anymore.”
After four hijacked airplanes crashed into the World Trade Center towers, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania, security measures changed overnight at the nation’s airports.
Gate access was strictly limited to ticketed passengers and airline employees, and the security screening process evolved from passengers simply passing through metal detectors to full body scanners, removal of shoes and belts, and restrictions on allowable carry-on items, including gels and liquids.
The first activity at the Yakima airport occurred about 60 hours after the terrorist attacks, with empty planes from United Airlines and Horizon arriving from Sea-Tac International Airport Thursday night. Freight and passenger travel resumed the next day, Friday, Sept. 14, 2001, but with drastically reduced schedules.
While the changes in pre-flight security and restrictions were abrupt, they prompted the Transportation Security Administration, airports and airlines to improve and streamline screening of passengers and baggage, Peterson said.
“It allowed us to implement a variety of new and different programs to make sure our passengers were safe,” he said. “It’s not that they weren’t safe before. They were refined a little bit to make sure they were more efficient for the passengers as well as providing better protection for our transportation system.”
Peterson, the Yakima airport director since March 2011, cited the PreCheck program as an example of increased efficiency for travelers. Passengers pay a fee, provide basic background information, have a fingerprint taken and agree to a criminal records check. In exchange, they pass through security without removing shoes or jackets, or taking their laptops out of carry-on bags.
“You really don’t see these efficiencies at the Yakima airport because the security lines are fairly short,” Peterson said. “But you really notice the PreCheck efficiencies at places like Sea-Tac or other larger airports.
“I’ve flown to Tampa a lot — my father lives there — and that line is literally out the door. I go to the PreCheck line and I’m through security in 10 minutes,” he added.
The Associated Press reports that more than 10 million people have enrolled in PreCheck, and TSA wants to increase that number to 25 million, which would allow security personnel to spend more time on passengers considered to be a bigger risk.
Pandemic
As the post-Sept. 11 security procedures become more routine and accepted, air passengers now notice newer restrictions put in place for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Between the reluctance to risk exposure to the virus and the resistance to following masking, social distancing and other guidelines at airports, COVID-19 has reduced air passenger volume in the past 18 months, Thomas said.
“In the last year and a half, my personal sales have dropped significantly,” said Thomas, who has 41 years of travel agent experience. “And I’ve got 60 tickets that I issued for travel last year that are still outstanding or waiting to be used.”
Air travel has rebounded this year thanks to pent-up demand and COVID-19 vaccinations, Peterson said, but as passengers return to the Yakima airport, they sometimes forget the Sept. 11 security rules.
These slip-ups include parking cars curbside, leaving bags unattended in the terminal and transporting more than 3.4 ounces of liquids through security.
“People have hunkered down, they haven’t flown in a year and a half. This past summer, I think we’ve witnessed some forgetfulness and changes in habits among the flying public,” he added. “It definitely has had an impact on the amount of effort TSA personnel have to put in, simply because some people have forgotten how to fly.”
