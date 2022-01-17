An air stagnation advisory from the National Weather Service remains in effect through noon Monday for the Yakima Valley.
Cities including Yakima, Naches, Sunnyside and Toppenish will see poor air quality as high pressure and calm winds prevent air circulation, the weather service’s Pendleton, Ore., office reports.
Fog also is forecast in upcoming days, although the freezing fog advisory was lifted at noon Sunday as warmer temperatures moved into the region. Highs are forecast in the mid-40s beginning Tuesday through the end of the week, with low temperatures remaining above 30 degrees, the weather service website says.
Under an air stagnation advisory, people with respiratory illness should follow their physician‘s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe.
