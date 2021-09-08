Air quality was very unhealthy Wednesday morning in Yakima with a potential to worsen as smoke continues to billow into the area from the Schneider Springs Fire burning 18 miles northwest of Naches.
When air quality is characterized as very unhealthy, the state Department of Ecology recommends everyone stay indoors and avoid strenuous activity.
The National Weather Service forecast calls for hazy conditions to persist through Wednesday with possible clearing on Thursday amid light winds. An air quality alert is in effect until noon Thursday.
The Schneider Springs Fire incident team said in a Wednesday morning news release that gusty winds could pick up in the afternoon and firefighters will remain focused on completing a containment line around the spot fire west of Bumping River Road.
Level 3 "go now" evacuation orders were implemented Tuesday night for Bumping River Road from north to south because of fire behavior and spotting. Level 1 "be ready" orders are in place for State Route 410 from Bumping River Road to U.S. 12, and from U.S. 12 west to Tieton Reservoir Road.
The fire was 97,288 acres with 17% containment on Wednesday morning, an increase of 3,082 acres from the prior day.