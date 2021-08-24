Air quality in the Yakima area varied Tuesday because of smoke from the Schneider Springs Fire.
As of 9 a.m., the air in Yakima was very unhealthy, according to the Department of Ecology. Conditions had visibly improved in downtown Yakima late Tuesday morning.
The air in Sunnyside and Toppenish was considered unhealthy at 9 a.m., while the air was characterized as unhealthy for sensitive groups in White Swan at that time.
The COVID-19 testing site at State Fair Park in Yakima is closed Tuesday due to poor air quality. Regular hours for the community-based testing site at 1301 S. Fair Ave. are expected to resume Wednesday.
As of Tuesday morning, the Schneider Springs Fire 18 miles northwest of Naches was 68,193 acres with 3% containment, according to the latest update on InciWeb.
It didn't grow much Monday, which resulted in some improvement to the Yakima region, but hazy conditions will continue in the mornings and evenings because of little transport winds, according to a smoke outlook report on the Washington Smoke Blog.
Rimrock and Naches in particular will continue to see smoke impact the next couple days, it said.
"Don't count on Wednesday rain to disperse the smoke," the blog said. "There will be ebb and flow of smoke. The overall trend looks rather hazy for the foreseeable future with warmer and much drier air as the fires continue to actively burn."
The best time to be outside Tuesday is until 3 p.m., according to the report.
Learn more about the smoke outlook for Tuesday and Wednesday at https://wasmoke.blogspot.com/p/local-outlooks.html.