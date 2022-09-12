Air quality was unhealthy for sensitive groups on Monday morning in Yakima as smoke from wildfires was visible across the Northwest.
Air quality was unhealthy for sensitive groups as of 7 a.m. in downtown Yakima, Sunnyside and Ellensburg, according to readings from the Department of Ecology. When air quality is poor, people should stay inside and take steps to filter indoor air.
Major fires burning in the Northwest include the Goat Rocks Fire near Packwood, the Bolt Creek Fire near Index and Oregon’s Cedar Creek fire.
U.S. Highway 12 over White Pass reopened Sunday night with evacuation levels lowered around Packwood. That fire was 2,842 acres on Monday morning.
An 18-mile stretch of Highway 2 remains closed from east of Gold Bar to Skykomish. Evacuation orders remain in effect for the Bolt Creek Fire. That fire was 7,600 acres on Sunday.
A burn ban is in place in Yakima County through Sept. 30 because of wildfire concerns.
For more information on air quality, go to https://wasmoke.blogspot.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.