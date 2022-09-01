Air quality in Yakima and most of Eastern Washington was "moderate" on Thursday afternoon, according to the state’s air monitoring network.
Skies were noticeably hazy in the Yakima area. Under a moderate rating, the state notes that people who are sensitive to lower levels of particle pollution should reduce exposure.
The Washington Smoke Information Blog said fires burning in the Wenatchee region and Methow Valley are putting out smoke, and there was fresh fire activity in Northeast Washington with smoke visible north of Spokane.
"In general, it should be windy enough this weekend to prevent any long-term build-up of smoke, but smoke impacts will continue to be a problem," the posting from the state Department of Ecology said.
The blog said smoke in Central Washington should mostly clear out on Friday. Winds are expected to disperse most of the smoke in the area but Saturday is expected to bring moderate to unhealthy smoke back to Methow Valley and the Wenatchee area.
Meanwhile, a heat advisory is in effect from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday for the Yakima and Kittitas valleys, according to the National Weather Service.
