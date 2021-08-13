Wildfire smoke continued to fill the Yakima Valley on Friday, briefly pushing the air quality index into the hazardous category and forcing the cancellation of some events.
Yakima’s air quality index hit 302 — defined as hazardous — Friday morning before dropping to 196 in the afternoon. A measure of 196 is regarded as unhealthy.
There’s no telling what the weekend will bring as the nearby Schneider Springs Fire about 18 miles northwest of Naches continues to grow, said state Department of Ecology spokeswoman Joy Redfield-Wilder.
That fire had doubled in size by Friday morning, blackening 13,665 acres and forcing evacuations in the Bumping Lake Corridor.
Redfield-Wilder said July was the warmest July on record and the fourth driest month on record.
“From March to July was the third warmest and second driest since 1895 in the state,” she said. “Conditions are even worse in Oregon. And hundreds of fires are burning in British Columbia. These conditions are contributing to the smokestorm. Whether this stacks up to past years will remain to be seen.”
A dark, smokey haze continues to hover over the Valley and residents should take precautions, air quality experts warn.
Everyone should stay indoors, avoid all strenuous activity, close windows and doors if it’s not too hot, set their AC to recirculate and use a HEPA air filter if possible.
A hazardous rating means that people with heart or lung disease or those who have had a stroke should consult their health care provider about leaving the area and wearing a properly-fitted respiratory mask if they must go outdoors, according to the state Department of Ecology’s air-quality advisory.
Air quality was poor in most of the state Friday morning, with the exception of the Washington coast.
Franklin Pool, Yakima’s only outdoor public pool, was closed Friday for the second day in a row. A planned concert Friday at the adjacent Franklin Park did happen as planned. Another planned outdoor concert, featuring Ellensburg rockers CobraHawk at the Yakima bar Hoops, is being rescheduled.
The Dye Hard 5K at the Sozo Sports Complex, originally scheduled Saturday, has been postponed to Aug. 28.
The outdoor COVID testing site at State Fair Park is closed Friday and Saturday. Those in need of a test are encouraged to visit the Yakima Health District’s county testing sites page, www.yakimacounty.us/2401/Yakima-County-COVID-19-Testing-Sites, for information. People can also get an at-home testing kit today by stopping by the district office, 1210 Ahtanum Ridge Drive, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
The state Department of Ecology has issued an air quality alert that will remain in effect until Monday morning.
High temperatures are expected in Yakima throughout the weekend. The National Weather Service in Pendleton, Ore., predicts a high of 102 Saturday and 100 Sunday, before the temperature dips to 92 Monday.
In June, Yakima recorded six days above 100 degrees, and five days above 100 degrees in July, the weather service said.
Yakima recorded its all-time hottest temperature — 113 degrees — June 29.
However, that didn’t surpass the 15 days of heat above 100 degrees recorded in July 1931, the NWS said.
The average high temperature since June 1 is 92.5 degrees, compared to 86.1 degrees last year, forecasters said.