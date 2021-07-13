With wildfire season underway in the Pacific Northwest, smoke from local and distant fires pushed the Yakima Valley’s air quality into the moderate range for fine particulates, with the air around White Swan considered unhealthy for sensitive groups on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency, the air quality in White Swan was considered unhealthy for sensitive people on Tuesday afternoon. It was listed as moderate in Yakima, Toppenish and Sunnyside.
Moderate means the air quality is acceptable "but some pollutants may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people," according to the American Lung Association air quality index fact sheet.
The Burbank Fire has been burning in grass and brush about 8 miles northwest of Yakima, diminishing air quality over the past few days. Firefighters are making good progress, though; the 13,000-acre fire was 50% contained , according to the Southeast Washington incident command team.
The National Weather Service in Pendleton, Ore., said the Yakima Valley may be getting some smoke from fires over North Central Washington. Fires in that region include the Cedar Creek Fire at the Okanogan National Forest, the Batterman Road Fire south of Wenatchee and the Chuweah Creek Fire on the Colville Reservation.
"A cold front is moving through the area tomorrow, which should push most of the smoke out," said meteorologist Mike Vescio. "The air quality should improve after tomorrow."
Protect your health
Tips to track air quality and stay safe:
• Monitor air quality at airnow.gov or the state air monitoring network. Get Washington smoke information and forecasts at wasmoke.blogspot.com.
• Don't exercise outdoors when the air is smoky and stay indoors as much as possible.
• If you are in a sensitive group, consider going to a different geographic area if you can't keep indoor air smoke-free.