Air quality was at unhealthy levels in Yakima, Sunnyside and Toppenish Wednesday because of smoke from wildfires in the region.
Smoke in the Yakima area is coming from multiple fires in Central Washington, including the large Cold Springs-Pearl Hill complex in the Okanogan area.
Air quality is expected to continue as-is and get worse Thursday night into Friday, especially in Southwest Washington and the Olympic Peninsula, as smoke from Oregon and California creeps north, according to the Washington smoke information blog.
Central and Eastern Washington will experience warm and dry weather with calmer winds Wednesday and Thursday. Air quality will remain poor as light winds will allow smoke to build near the ongoing fires. However, those light winds are good for firefighting efforts.
To avoid smoke, stay inside and close windows and doors. Set air conditioners to recirculate air, and turn off fans that vent outside. Limit outdoor activity.
For the latest information on air quality, go to wasmoke.blogspot.com or check Ecology’s Air Monitoring Network at enviwa.ecology.wa.gov/home/map.