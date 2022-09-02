An air quality alert is in effect until 8 a.m. Sunday for Eastern Washington because of wildfire smoke, according to the state Department of Ecology.
Wildfire smoke was moving north into Washington on Friday from the Rum Creek Fire near Grants Pass, Oregon, according to satellite mapping. Fires in the Wenatchee area, Methow Valley and in northeast Washington also are contributing to the drop in air quality.
The Washington Department of Ecology expects air quality levels to reach unhealthy levels for sensitive groups, and unhealthy levels for those in areas close to wildfires. Air quality was listed as "moderate" on Friday afternoon in the Yakima Valley.
"Air quality concerns will continue for counties with nearby wildfires and we may continue to see smoke from outside the state impacting Eastern Washington," the alert said.
When air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups, those groups should limit time outside and avoid strenuous outdoor activity. When air is rated as unhealthy, everyone should limit exposure.
The Yakima County Fire Marshal has declared a burn ban in unincorporated areas of Yakima County through Sept. 30 because of high fire danger.
For more information on air quality, go to https://wasmoke.blogspot.com/.
