The Washington Department of Ecology has issued an air quality alert through noon Wednesday for Yakima and Kittitas counties because of wildfire smoke.
Yakima's air quality has steadily degraded this morning, with the latest reading showing an air quality index of 248, which is considered "very unhealthy."
That reading, which came at 8 a.m., means everyone should stay indoors and avoid all strenuous activity. People should close windows and doors if it’s not too hot, set AC to recirculate and use a HEPA air filter if possible, according to the Department of Ecology.
The poor air quality, which has lingered for more than a week now, is caused by wildfires in the region including the Schneider Springs Fire northwest of Naches. The smoke dissipated briefly in Yakima on Monday, but by midnight the air quality index in Yakima was back to 157. Anything over 150 is considered "unhealthy for everyone." Anything over 200 is "very unhealthy." Over 300, which Yakima hit last week, is considered "hazardous."
The Schneider Springs Fire grew about 10,000 acres Monday to 28,356 acres because of strong, gusty north and west winds. Smoke rolled into Ellensburg Monday afternoon, creating dramatic skies.