An air quality alert in the Yakima Valley due to wildfire smoke remains in effect through Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
The alert is in effect until 9 a.m. Along with Yakima County, it includes Benton, Columbia, Franklin, Kittitas, Klickitat and Walla Walla counties. The smoke is coming from Washington and Canadian wildfires.
Air quality readings Sunday morning indicated unhealthy to very unhealthy conditions in the Columbia Basin, according to the National Weather Service at Pendleton, Ore.
When air quality is unhealthy, limit exposure to wildfire smoke by staying indoors, keeping windows closed, setting air conditioning to recirculate and using air purifiers. Avoid outdoor activity.
Forecasts indicate Monday will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 88 and winds picking up speed in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph Monday night, the weather service predicted.
For up-to-date conditions, visit the state's air quality monitoring map. For more information on regional trends, visit wasmoke.blogspot.com.
