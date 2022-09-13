An air quality alert because of smoke from wildfires is in effect until 1 p.m. Wednesday for most of Central Washington, including Yakima County.
Air quality ranged from moderate to unhealthy on Tuesday morning in the Yakima Valley. At moderate air quality levels, individuals sensitive to particle pollution should limit time outside as well as strenuous outdoor activities. At unhealthy levels, everyone should avoid exposure to the outside and follow tips for cleaner indoor air from the state Department of Ecology website.
Farren Thorpe, a modeling and emissions inventory scientist with the Department of Ecology, said Tuesday that air quality levels in Yakima County have been improving since the early morning. He expects most of the smoke in the Yakima Valley to be cleared out by the end of the day, should weather patterns and current wildfire conditions remain the same.
“I think we can expect the smoke to just gradually clear in Yakima. It doesn’t look like there’s much of a chance for any new smoke to come into Yakima. I would be very surprised if we’re not down to moderate air quality levels at least by tomorrow,” Thorpe said.
Areas like Methow Valley and Wenatchee may continue to see smoke and poor air quality, he said.
Major fires burning in the Northwest include the Goat Rocks Fire near Packwood, the Bolt Creek Fire near Index and Oregon’s Cedar Creek Fire.
A burn ban is in place in Yakima County through Sept. 30 because of wildfire concerns.
For more information on air quality, go to https://wasmoke.blogspot.com/.
