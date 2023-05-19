The Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency issued an air quality alert Friday because of wildfire smoke from Canada.
Particulate matter, also known as PM2.5, levels will be moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups, according to a Clean Air Agency news release.
The alert will last until 10 a.m. on Saturday.
The news release urged those sensitive to smoke to limit their time outdoors, avoid strenuous outdoor activity and try to keep indoor air clean when air is at unhealthy levels.
More than 150 wildfires are burning in Alberta and British Columbia, Canada, sending smoke into the Northwest.
