An air quality alert is in effect in the Yakima and Kittitas valleys through noon Thursday because of wildfire smoke.
The state Department of Ecology issued the alert Monday. People should limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it smoky.
Air quality was listed as unhealthy for everyone in Yakima, Sunnyside, Toppenish and the Yakama Nation on Monday morning.
Wildfires are burning near Winthrop-Twisp, on the Colville Reservation and the Umatilla National Forest, with additional smoke coming into the region from fires in Idaho, Oregon and California.
Local updates
Yakima’s outdoor Franklin Pool is temporarily closing because of poor air quality, the city announced Monday.
The Yakima Clean Air Agency has implemented a Stage 1 burn ban, prohibiting all outdoor burning throughout Yakima County. A burn ban also is in effect in on the Yakama Nation Reservation.
Heat
There’s an excessive heat watch in effect from Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening with temperatures above 100 expected in the Yakima and Kittitas valleys.
The wildfire smoke could reduce afternoon temperatures, lowering the risk of extreme heat, the weather service said.
“The amount of wildfire activity, and subsequent smoke in the region will play a role in how hot the temperatures are Tuesday and Wednesday,” the weather service said.
Yakima had the warmest July on record, with average temperatures 8.8 above normal, according to the weather service. The previous warmest July was in 2014. The area saw no precipitation, and the temperature exceeded 90 degrees on 26 days in July. It was at least 100 degrees on nine days.