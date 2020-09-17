An air quality alert for the region has been extended until Saturday morning as wildfire smoke remains at unhealthy levels, though rain is predicted to offer some relief.
A forecast from the state Department of Ecology said the smoke should clear by early Saturday in Western Washington and by Saturday night in Eastern Washington.
"But it is nearly over now and we don't see an immediate return to terrible air next week, so hang in there Washington!" the forecast said.
The National Weather Service at Pendleton, Ore. extended the air quality alert to 10 a.m. Saturday. As of Thursday afternoon, the Yakima-area seven-day weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain Friday and a 30% chance of showers Friday night.
Rain is no longer predicted for Saturday, which will be mostly sunny, the National Weather Service said.
Unhealthy air quality set in Sept. 12 in Yakima because of wildfires burning in Washington and Oregon, with no break since then. Air quality in Toppenish and Sunnyside remained at hazardous levels Thursday afternoon and was "very unhealthy" in Yakima, according to state Department of Ecology monitors.
As of 1 p.m., the air quality index for Yakima was 267, according to state Department of Ecology monitors. The numbers were 301 for Toppenish and 316 for Sunnyside. A rating of 50 or less means good air quality. A rating of 300 or more indicates air quality is hazardous.
Inhaling smoky air can cause throat and sinus irritation, wheezing, coughing and shortness of breath. It can also worsen some medical conditions.
People should stay indoors, do only light activities, and keep windows closed if it is not too hot. Run air conditioners on re-circulate and close the outside air intake. Use indoor air cleaners with HEPA filters, if available.