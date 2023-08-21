Continued smoky skies throughout Central Washington have prompted the Washington State Department of Ecology to extend its air quality alert for the Yakima Valley through noon Wednesday.
The alert includes Yakima, Benton, Columbia, Franklin, Kittitas, Klickitat and Walla Walla counties. The smoke is coming from Washington and Canadian wildfires, the alert indicated.
“Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels,” the alert said. “Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate heart and lung diseases and aggravate other serious health problems.”
Air Quality Index readings of just above or just below 200 were reported at 11 a.m. Monday for Yakima, Ellensburg, Prosser, Sunnyside and Toppenish, according to the state of Washington’s air quality monitoring map. It was the third straight day for readings at those levels.
An Air Quality Index reading between 150 and 200 is considered unhealthy, and readings from 200 to 300 are considered very unhealthy, meaning everyone should reduce exposure, stay inside and filter indoor air to keep it cleaner, the state Department of Health reports.
The National Weather Service’s Pendleton office predicted widespread smoke through Monday night, then haze overnight into Tuesday, with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s expected on those two days in Yakima.
On Tuesday night, clear conditions are expected to return with winds switching from the north to the west, and gusting up to 23 mph in Yakima, the weather service reported. A 50% chance of showers is forecast for Friday and temperatures are expected to return to the 90s by the weekend.
A similar forecast is predicted for Ellensburg, with wind gusts of 20 to 25 mph beginning Monday night. Skies are expected to clear by Wednesday, with a high of 79 predicted that day, the weather service reported.
In Sunnyside, smoke and haze are expected through Tuesday morning, with gradual clearing during the day Tuesday with a high temperature of 81, the weather service predicts.
For up-to-date conditions, visit the state's air quality monitoring map. For more information on regional trends, visit wasmoke.blogspot.com.
