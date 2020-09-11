The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in Region 10 issued an air quality advisory and burn ban for all Native American reservations in Oregon and Washington on Friday.
The ban will remain in effect until further notice and applies to all outdoor and agricultural burning, including camping and recreational fires. Ceremonial and traditional fires are exempt.
All sources of air pollution should be limited as much as possible to prevent harmful health effects, according to a release. Community cooperation will help the elderly, pregnant women, children, and those at-risk due to medical conditions.
Go to https://www.epa.gov/farr/burn-bans-indian-reservations-id-or-and-wa for the latest information and to find out if the burn ban has been downgraded or removed.