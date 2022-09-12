Searchers are continuing to look for a 4-year-old boy who was reported missing from Sarg Hubbard Park on Saturday night.
“We’re hoping that we can find this child and safely return him to his family,” Yakima police Capt. Jay Seely said Monday at the command post at Sarg Hubbard Park. “We have resources coming in from around the state.”
Lucian Munguia went missing at the park by the Yakima River around 7:15 p.m. Saturday. After searching for 15 minutes, his family called police, and authorities mounted a major search effort scouring the park and nearby areas.
Seely said it appears that Lucian was last seen heading southeast in the park.
Yakima County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team is leading the effort, which had more than 100 people out Sunday. King and Kittitas counties, along with Gleed Fire Department, have sent assistance and resources to the search, YPD Chief Matt Murray said in a statement Monday morning.
Seely said an Air Force contingent from Fairchild Air Force Base near Spokane is helping with the search, and searchers deployed a submersible drone inside the pond at Sarg Hubbard Park, while aerial drones have searched the area.
Along with the Yakima River, there are two ponds in and by the park.
Searchers have also gone out on kayaks along the Yakima River, which was running too low to deploy boats, Seely said.
The search area was being expanded, Seely said, and teams were also checking L.L. Buchanan Lake, a flooded gravel pit.
Lucian was last seen wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt with a shark on it, according to authorities.
Police are asking anyone with pictures or footage of Sarg Hubbard Park taken from 6:30-9 p.m. Saturday to send them to YPD@yakimawa.gov. People may call in tips to 911.
