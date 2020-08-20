A fire that scorched both sides of Ahtanum Ridge is expected to be fully contained Friday.
The fire, also called the North Brownstown 3 Fire, was 90% contained as of Thursday, said Don Jones, Yakama Nation fire management officer. The fire has burned 5,981 acres, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.
Currently, there are 18 firefighters on the site, along with a strike team of engines from the state Department of Natural Resources, Jones said. The fire has been under the Yakama Nation Fire Management, with assistance provided by West Valley Fire Department and Yakima County Fire District 5 on Sunday, when the fire started.
The fire is believed to be human caused, according to the coordination center.
An earlier report from the coordination center that the fire started east of Union Gap was not correct. The fire started north of Brownstown and moved across Ahtanum Ridge toward Yakima because of high winds Sunday night. Two homes, three outbuildings and 200 fruit trees were lost.
It stretched as far as 8 miles west of Union Gap, Jones said.
Jungle Creek Fire
U.S. Forest Service officials did not provide any new details on the Jungle Creek Fire, which has been burning in the Jungle Creek area of the Little Naches drainage since Monday.
At last report, the fire was 40-50% contained, with about 160 firefighters working the fire, according to Forest Service officials.
Forest Service Road Road 1900 is closed, according to the Naches Ranger District’s website.