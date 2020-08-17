The Ahtanum Ridge Fire is contained and evacuation orders were lifted as of noon Monday, according to the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management.
Two homes and about five outbuildings were lost in the brush fire that started Sunday 10 miles east of Union Gap and took off as high winds hit the area around 8 p.m. Evacuation orders were issued for homes south of Ahtanum Road.
“Without the immense amount of local and tribal firefighters on scene last night, we are sure we could have lost so much more,” an update from Emergency Management said.
A brush fire on the Ahtanum Ridge is seen here looking south from the Uplands Trail of Cowiche Canyon in Yakima, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.
Amanda Ray, Yakima Herald-Republic
The fire is estimated at 5,969 acres, and mop-up operations will continue throughout the day. Some small isolated areas might flare up as the fire finds small pockets of fuel.
Capt. Sean Perrault of Fire District 5 in the Lower Valley said the Yakama Nation is keeping an eye on the south end of the fire. District 5 sent a bulldozer crew to help cut fire lines, and no structures were threatened on that side of the fire.
The Tule Road fire south of Granger was in mop-up status as of 9:30 a.m., Perrault said.
Evacuation orders for Wanapum Village in Yakima County were changed to a Level 3 "go now" status as of Monday morning, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office. A fire at the Yakima Training Center started Sunday.
A brush fire on the Ahtanum Ridge is seen here looking south from the Uplands Trail of Cowiche Canyon in Yakima, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.
A brush fire on the Ahtanum Ridge is seen here looking south from the Uplands Trail of Cowiche Canyon in Yakima, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.
Fire crews battle a large brush fire on Ahtanum Ridge in Yakima, Wash. on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. (Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic)
Fire crews battle a large brush fire on Ahtanum Ridge in Yakima, Wash. on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. (Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic)
Fire crews battle a large brush fire on Ahtanum Ridge near Harrah, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.
A brush fire on the Ahtanum Ridge is seen here looking south from the Uplands Trail of Cowiche Canyon in Yakima, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.
A brush fire on the Ahtanum Ridge is seen here looking south from the Uplands Trail of Cowiche Canyon in Yakima, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.
Fire crews battle a large brush fire on Ahtanum Ridge in Yakima, Wash. on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. (Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic)
Fire crews battle a large brush fire on Ahtanum Ridge in Yakima, Wash. on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. (Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic)
Fire crews battle a large brush fire on Ahtanum Ridge near Harrah, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.