Repair work will limit access to the Ahtanum State Forest, the Washington Department of Natural Resources said Friday.
State lands were closed to recreation from March 26 to May 5 in compliance with Gov. Jay Inslee's stay-at-home order. During the closure, some infrastructure was damaged and vandalized, the department said. Repairs are planned to restroom, facilities, gates and roads.
Repairs will limit access to Ahtanum Camp, Tree Phones Campground, Clover Flats Campground, Snow Cabin Campground, Eagles Nest Vista, North Fork Cutoff Trail, North Fork Road, Middle Fork Road, Sedge, Grey Rock Trailhead and Red Saddle Trailhead.
Jackass Road, Ahtanum Meadows, The Foundation area and White's Ridge remain open.
DNR will limit traffic and begin repair work as snow melts to allow for more efficient road maintenance. A public meeting is planned in August to preserve access and foster collaboration between user groups.
Camping on state lands is currently closed.
For more information on Ahtanum repairs and access, go to dnr.wa.gov/open.