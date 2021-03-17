About a dozen employees at Kershaw Cos. have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 so far.
Besides protection from COVID-19, those employees received something else: a $100 bonus and an hour of paid time off for each shot.
The company isn’t making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory. Still, human resources manager Chafeka Abdellatif said she hopes the incentive, along with other efforts, will get most, if not all, of the company’s more than 500 year-round employees vaccinated, along with H-2A and seasonal workers coming in the next several months.
“If all 500 employees want to get it, 500 will get the incentive,” she said. “There is no cutoff.”
More Kershaw Cos. employees can now receive the financial incentive now that all agricultural workers qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine. The state on Wednesday expanded eligibility to the Phase 1B, Tier 2 group, which covers workers in agriculture, corrections, food processing, grocery stores and public transit. The phase also consists of those 16 and older who are pregnant or have a disability that puts them at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness.
The state moved up the eligibility date for this phase by several days, which means agricultural employers, labor advocates and health care providers now have to be quicker on launching various efforts, such as vaccination clinics, educational materials and financial incentives.
“We recognize here in Yakima County a large portion of our population is essential and whose jobs can not be done remotely,” said Lori Kelley, senior director of quality for the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic. “We recognize that vaccines save lives and vaccines save communities. We just want to get everyone vaccinated as quickly and efficiently as possible.”
Yakima County experienced a huge surge of new COVID-19 cases early last summer as agricultural activity ramped up. Agricultural workers, especially those living in congregate housing, were heavily affected.
Clinics in the works
One challenge in vaccinating agricultural workers is the inability to schedule vaccinations far in advance as vaccine supply varies from week to week.
Kelley said that in the first few weeks of vaccine distribution, appointments were scheduled in advance but often postponed because of supply.
Now the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic only schedules appointments when they know the amount of vaccine doses to be received. Clinics, including those for agricultural workers, will be planned in a similar manner.
“It creates mistrust,” Kelley said about canceling or postponing appointments. “We’ve worked hard to have relationships with our communities and the populations we serve. We don’t want to cancel and reschedule.”
In the meantime, the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic has been in conversations with several agricultural employers about clinics for their employees.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have tried to collaborate with employers around testing, workplace and public safety and, now, vaccinations,” Kelley said.
Abdellatif, the Kershaw Cos. human resources manager, has been talking to several health care providers in anticipation of getting clinics set up over the next several months. The plan is to hold clinics frequently enough so newly-arrived seasonal and foreign agricultural workers can quickly receive the vaccination before starting harvest work in the summer and fall months.
“I would say at a minimum through the month of July or August,” she said.
The United Farm Workers union and the UFW Foundation, a sister organization, have been conducting vaccine clinics in California, including one in California’s Central Valley agricultural region over several weekends.
The organization will use the experience to organize more streamlined and efficient clinics in Washington state, said Elizabeth Strater, UFW’s director of strategic campaigns.
That would include holding clinics on Sundays and the evenings, when workers would be more available to receive vaccinations and finding centralized locations easily accessible by workers. Having bilingual staff and volunteers available to provide information and put workers at ease is crucial.
The organization hopes to have its first clinic for agricultural workers in the area in the coming weeks. Key to that effort will be partnerships with employers and health care organizations with a “cultural literacy” with the farmworker population.
“We need to get out of the mindset of getting people to the shots and into the mindset of getting the shots to the people,” Strater said.
Jon DeVaney, president of the Washington State Tree Fruit Association, said his organization is talking to health care providers about what employers can do in the meantime to streamline the vaccine distribution process.
He said he hopes as the supply of vaccines increases statewide, there can be a more coordinated distribution system, such as bringing in a group of H-2A farmworkers in the same housing cohort to be vaccinated at the same time.
Still, employers can and are willing to be flexible, DeVaney said.
“Plans are changing on a regular basis. I would say it’s hard to say definitely what is the step-by-step timeline,” he said. “But that’s not unusual in agriculture. Growers are used to changing their plans.”
Informing workers
Strater said one of the organization’s initial concerns was vaccine hesitancy. However, so far, surveys done by the UFW Foundation show that workers, for the most part, want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Education about the vaccine and the different vaccines will still be critical in the coming months. Workers are still receiving incorrect or conflicting information on social media, said Abdellatif, of Kershaw Cos.
The company has been putting in pamphlets in both English and Spanish with employees’ paychecks in hopes of dispelling myths, such as fears that one vaccine won’t work compared to another or that they shouldn’t get the vaccine for religious reasons.
The company, however, doesn’t want to overstep its bounds in its responses. “You just tread lightly, and you give information,” she said.
The incentives, such as the one from Kershaw Cos., are another critical tool. DeVaney said that he’s heard from several employers who plan to provide financial incentives to encourage workers to get a COVID-19 vaccine, such as paid time off or a cash bonus.
While current guidance allows employers to make vaccination mandatory, most are not going that route, he said.
“They’re relying more on carrots than sticks,” DeVaney said.