When it comes to agriculture markets and trading partners over the next 10 to 20 years, geopolitical strategist and author Peter Zeihan suggests looking south to Mexico.
Mexico’s economic surge and China’s probable decline as an economic power were the main themes of Zeihan’s keynote address to the 117th annual Washington State Tree Fruit Association annual meeting, which opened Monday at the Yakima Convention Center.
Zeihan displayed demographic charts for the world’s economic powers — the United States, Canada, Japan, China and Europe — which show declining population trends that will lead to a labor crisis as members of the worldwide “baby boom” generation which followed World War II age, retire and die.
China, with its authoritarian regime and one-child policy implemented nearly 40 years ago, has a severe worker shortage ahead, Zeihan said, and the COVID-19 outbreak and accompanying lockdowns have only made things worse for its economy.
“If you’re reliant on China for your exports, or for your equipment, you need to start making some calls,” Zeihan told the mostly full main ballroom at the convention center. “Mexico could be the replacement.”
Trade issues were discussed by several speakers Monday, including Mark Powers, president of the Northwest Horticultural Council. He noted that Mexico and Canada account for 42% of all cherry exports, 46% of all apple exports and 70% of all pear exports.
“This is the most important region of the world when it comes to trade for us,” Powers said. “China is a different story … China is not something you can bank on.”
Statistics show that purchases of cherries by China declined 64% in volume since 2017, Powers said, with the value of cherry sales falling from $141 million to $56 million.
Trade with India also “fell off a cliff” after it passed retaliatory tariffs against agricultural goods in response U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs.
Zeihan noted that COVID-19 changed demand patterns for consumers, from services to goods, concentrating our “footprint of consumption” in an electronic world. And just as it appeared the economy might return to normal earlier this year as vaccinations began, the delta variant caused a surge of cases and added uncertainty to both the demand for goods and the amount of workers available to produce and transport them.
“Until such time that we are all on the same page with what we think about COVID … our demand profile will keep whiplashing,” Zeihan said.
His main point was that the era of globalization, and the worldwide trade and production that went along with it, is just about over.
“Both Trump and Biden are radically anti-globalization, and very anti-trade,” Zeihan said. “That’s a problem for the people in this room … but they are both pro-NAFTA, so Mexico could emerge as our No. 1 export (market).”
Mexico is rapidly developing and is poised for positive demographic growth, he said. Given the choice, it also prefers to buy American products.
Zeihan identified southeast Asian countries as another potential market for American technology and agriculture products.
A former U.S. state department employee, Zeihan’s latest book, “Disunited Nations,” came out last year. More information about his work and strategic planning company is available at zeihan.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.