After five years of service and nearly a year of calls for his ouster by racial-equality advocates, embattled Selah City Administrator Don Wayman was fired Tuesday night.
In a news release titled “Employee termination,” Mayor Sherry Raymond said Wayman “has been released of his duties.”
“The city of Selah is determined to nurture our close, safe community in the best way possible,” Raymond’s statement said, “and we are confident the leaders in the city will continue to serve in their capacity.”
Attempts to contact Raymond and Wayman for comment Wednesday were not successful. Neither returned phone calls.
Raymond’s announcement followed a last-minute Tuesday night closed-door City Council meeting to discuss personnel matters. In calling for the closed session, Councilman Roger Bell asked that only Raymond, council members and City Attorney D.R. “Rob” Case attend.
Bell said the council did not take any action after the executive session meeting, and that it was Raymond’s decision to fire Wayman.
“The mayor is the one who has that authority, and I stand behind the mayor and what she is going to do,” Bell said. He declined to comment further, noting that city ordinances prohibit discussion of the contents of an executive session.
Wayman started working for the city May 1, 2015. Under the terms of his contract, he would receive half of his $134,868 annual salary if he were to be let go without cause and given 30 days’ notice, but if he were removed for cause, such as misconduct, he would only be allowed to collect the vacation and sick time he accrued.
Case, the city attorney, declined to comment on whether Wayman was receiving a severance package or the reasons behind Wayman’s firing.
“If I knew, I would not be inclined to tell you,” Case said.
Wayman has been under fire for nearly a year after he disparaged local Black Lives Matter supporters and ordered city employees to erase chalk art that supported the anti-police brutality movement.
He also directed city employees to take down signs put up by the Selah Alliance For Equality calling for racial equality in the city as well as Wayman’s resignation. A video by SAFE members shows Wayman personally removing signs from along a city street.
SAFE has filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court alleging that the city, Raymond and Wayman violated the group’s First Amendment rights by taking down their signs along city streets while leaving other signs up.
Amanda Watson, one of SAFE’s leaders, said the group was experiencing “giddy unbelief” at the news of Wayman’s firing.
“Our movement started with the desire to get corruption out of Selah government, and we think this is a very good step,” Watson said. “Racism, sexism, unconstitutionality reigns pretty supreme, and it is a long process. It is nice to have some motivation.”
Watson said the group still has a lot of work to do, but said Wayman’s firing was “a very good step.”
The Rev. Don Davis Jr., a SAFE member, said he believes it was Wayman’s prodding Selah police to act against the group that led to his firing.
“I just feel he was a bully, and he tried to use his position to the pressure the police officers who are to protect and serve,” Davis said. “And he got mad because the police were also protecting us in our right to protest.”
In late August, former Selah police Chief Rick Hayes said in a letter to Raymond that he resigned in part because of Wayman’s management style in regards to the chalk art.
“I told you that (Wayman) micro-manages to the point I no longer felt like I was an effective leader within the police department and that I felt he was using the police department as a tool in this conflict over chalk art being done by persons aligning themselves with a support group of Black Lives Matter,” Hayes said in the letter.
Davis said Wayman’s firing was a “victory” for SAFE.
Chalk art was not the only controversy in which Wayman was involved.
Wayman had disputes with the Selah Park and Recreation Service Area over the construction of the Selah Aquatic Center, a $6.2 million project approved by voters in the Selah School District boundaries. Among Wayman’s points of contention with SPRSA were the alignment of the pool complex and insisting that SPRSA provide a formal design for the project before the city would support the pool’s operation.
Wayman also insisted that if the city were to provide maintenance for the pool, then it would have to cover all city expenses related to it, including a portion of his salary.
The delays in starting the project forced SPRSA to pare back the center from three pools to a single pool that incorporates most of the original features of the project.
Wayman has also referred to COVID-19 using terms that disparaged Asian people and attacked service workers while defending significant raises for certain city staff members.